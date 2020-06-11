Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Target Price at $42.50

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE DCO traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $422.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert D. Paulson bought 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,010. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

