Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $6.42

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

AG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

