Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $118.42

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.35. 41,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,217. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

