Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) PT at €48.71

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.53 ($56.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZAL stock traded down €1.06 ($1.19) on Monday, hitting €63.02 ($70.81). The stock had a trading volume of 575,702 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.44. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

