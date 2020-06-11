Brunswick’s (BC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Brunswick stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 326,762 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

