Cabot Microelectronics Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Cabot Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

CCMP stock traded down $11.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,225. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

