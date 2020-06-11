Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Issue None Dividend of $0.15

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 152.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

CWH traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 399,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,380. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $512,851. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

