Canaccord Genuity Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$46.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.73.

TSE:DOL traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$46.96. 641,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$52.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

