Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $184,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of CP traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.19. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

