Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

