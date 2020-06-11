Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

COF stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 364,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $509,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after acquiring an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,046,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

