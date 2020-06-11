CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. CargoX has a market cap of $2.97 million and $22,363.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.01960500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00176565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00116033 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

