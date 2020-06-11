Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.98.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

