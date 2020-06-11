Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) received a $20.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 176.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,897. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

