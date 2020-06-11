Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) received a $20.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 176.63% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.
NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,897. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.
