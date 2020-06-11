Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 504.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 398,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

