Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.47.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded down C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$6.23. 6,596,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,749. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.