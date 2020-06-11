Centamin’s (CEY) Equal weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.19) to GBX 184 ($2.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.04)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.19) to GBX 184 ($2.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

Shares of CEY traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 167.40 ($2.13). The company had a trading volume of 10,600,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.90 ($2.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

