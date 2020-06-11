Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives $82.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

CNC stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 187,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,595. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

