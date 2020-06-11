Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Central Securities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,029. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

In related news, Director David Charles Colander purchased 8,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

