Charlotte’s Web’s (CWE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.07 million.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.