Charter Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,994 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,980,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 755,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 245,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.