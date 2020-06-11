Charter Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of PSX traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. 143,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,396. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.02, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

