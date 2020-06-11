Charter Trust Co. Has $410,000 Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 405,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

FMC traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.95. 408,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,299. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

