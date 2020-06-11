Charter Trust Co. Has $423,000 Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

NYSE AFL traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,696. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

