Charter Trust Co. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $87.02. 229,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,090. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.