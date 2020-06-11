Charter Trust Co. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

