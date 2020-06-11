Charter Trust Co. Invests $779,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,340 shares of company stock worth $19,270,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

