Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 431,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.