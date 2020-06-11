Charter Trust Co. Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $23.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,562,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

