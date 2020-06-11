Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,030,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.