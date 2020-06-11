Charter Trust Co. Purchases 994 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,155 shares of company stock worth $15,867,581 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

TGT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.46. 2,626,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.