Charter Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 45.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

