Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $5.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.54. 36,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

