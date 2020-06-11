Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.