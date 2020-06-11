Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,681 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,085,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.57. 42,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

