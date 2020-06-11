Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,201 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 177,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $5,075,274. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

