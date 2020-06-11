Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,256 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 381,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

