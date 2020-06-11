Charter Trust Co. Sells 244 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 722,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

