Charter Trust Co. Sells 331 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $16.66 on Thursday, hitting $314.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,513. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

