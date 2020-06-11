Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,530 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 313,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,487. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

