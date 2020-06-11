Charter Trust Co. Sells 5,863 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.82. 185,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,853. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

