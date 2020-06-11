Charter Trust Co. Sells 593 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. 71,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,548. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.