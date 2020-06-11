Charter Trust Co. Sells 641 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.09. 35,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

