Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,720 shares of company stock worth $28,043,852 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.59. 60,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

