Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

