Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,552,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 307,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

