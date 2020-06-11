Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

