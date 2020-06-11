Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating and set a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $877.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $28.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,000.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,334. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,087.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $958.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

