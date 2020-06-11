CIBC Increases North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$30.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NWC traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,253. North West has a 52 week low of C$16.06 and a 52 week high of C$31.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48.

North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$553.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that North West will post 1.8340833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

