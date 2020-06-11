Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,657,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

